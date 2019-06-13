Kings Food Markets Strengthens Cybersecurity

Kings Food Markets has partnered with Deep Instinct to protect the mid-Atlantic grocer’s digital infrastructure and POS systems for its 24 stores. Deep Instinct’s multiple layers of protection, from the servers to the registers, detect and prevent known and unknown malware in real time.

“We know that the security threat landscape is constantly evolving, and we wanted a reliable solution to ensure customer data was protected every step of the way in the purchase process,” said Bruno Mariano, director of technical support and services at Kings Food Markets. “Deep Instinct checked all the right boxes and proved itself as the only technology capable of adapting to our unique environment, without disrupting our everyday business operations. The technology has surpassed our expectations, ensuring our customers remain safe, and helped mitigate risks for attacks we might not even be aware of. We would recommend every retailer work with a deep learning-based model for cybersecurity if they want to protect their customers and safeguard their assets against attack.”

The tailored solution showed during a test that the servers running in a preventive state blocked malicious, Java-based executable malware on all of Kings’ POS systems that had been missed by other tools. Undetected, the significant spike in CPU usage could have shut down the POS system across all stores, resulting in a loss of business and customer trust.

Deep Instinct’s location-agnostic technology protected Kings’ servers as well as the company’s POS systems embedded with Windows OS. The New York-based vendor leverages the power of deep learning’s predictive capabilities to create the ultimate zero-time threat prevention platform and network involving multilayer protection across all endpoints, servers, mobile devices and operation systems (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and ChromeOS) with unmatched accuracy. The deep learning-based model can obtain a much higher detection rate and a much lower false-positive rate for new, previously unseen files, when compared with the best traditional machine-learning solutions available.

Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings Food Market operates 25 stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.