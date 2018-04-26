Kings Food Markets Adopts Inventory-Management Platform

Kings Food Markets has implemented a new advanced commerce platform that optimizes inventory, lowers costs and increases sales.

Repositrak's scan-based trading (SBT) solution, from Salt Lake City-based Park City Group, gives the upscale grocer greater efficiencies in direct-store-delivery receiving, reduced out-of-stocks, lower operating expenses and no-hassle payments. It can grow sales by 3 percent to 10 percent through greater visibility to product performance.

“Our top priority is to provide the highest quality of products to our customers, so when the group at ReposiTrak made us rethink how we were managing our in-store stock, we realized we needed a tool that would provide us with all the necessary data required to achieve that goal,” said Arthur Goncalves, VP of center store at Kings. “With our adoption of this SBT solution, we look forward to leveraging real-time visibility into store-level data for every item that we provide our customers.”

Powered by Prescient, the SBT platform provides retail trading partners with a competitive advantage through scan sales visibility that sets the supply chain in motion, minimizing or eliminating inventory and helping create sales results. It aligns the interests of both retailer and supplier, directing the focus to stocked shelves and increased sales. Employing SBT technology allows Kings to share visibility with its suppliers of store- and item-level shrink, perpetual inventory and accurate POS data.

Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings operates 25 stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.