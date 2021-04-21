Kantar Boosts Market Intelligence Capabilities

In a market with the common denominator of changing consumer behavior, Kantar has agreed to acquire Numerator, a Chicago-based consumer and market intelligence company. Founded as Market Track nearly 30 years ago, Numerator has grown from providing manually-gathered books of print feature ads to serving customers around the world as a global data company.

Kantar, a leading data analytics group with U.S. headquarters in New York City, entered into the agreement with Vista Equity Partners to buy Numerator in an effort to improve its tech capabilities. Numerator works from a data panel of more than one million U.S. consumers and uses advanced technologies to provide real-time information and insights. By adding Numerator to its Worldpanel division, Kantar can now supply actionable data on the shopping behaviors of almost five billion consumers around the world.

“In Kantar we have found a natural home," said Eric Belcher, CEO of Numerator. "This is a smart, strategic move by Kantar as they expand their global influence. This combination will create even more value for our customers and for the industry overall.”

According to information released by Kantar, Numerator will continue to operate as a stand-alone business in the near term. The deal is expected to be complete by end of the third quarter this year.