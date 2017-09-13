Julie Teel Joins Raley’s Board of Directors

Julie Teel has been appointed to the board of directors at Northern California-based supermarket chain Raley’s, bringing an extensive business knowledge and philanthropic experience.

“With our mutual commitment to see Raley’s prosper as a family-owned business, I’m pleased to welcome Julie to the board of directors,” said Michael Teel, owner and CO of the West Sacramento, Calif.-based grocery chain. “Julie is committed to helping steer the organization towards continued growth and success, connected to Raley’s vision and purpose and passionate about our people.”

The wife of Michael Teel, Julie Teel is actively involved in philanthropic efforts across Northern California and Nevada, including serving as a trustee for Loyola Marymount University, a board member for the Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter of Make-A-Wish and the Tahoe Fund.

Founded in 1935, Raley’s is a third-generation family-owned regional food retailer that operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.