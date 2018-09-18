Johnson & Johnson’s Smart Shipping Operation

“Shipper of choice” and sustainability are trending terms among supply chain managers, but they’re nothing new to the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies in North America, based in New Brunswick, N.J. The company’s logistics operation has a long track record for attracting carriers that share a commitment to customer service, efficiency and sustainable transportation.

“In our experience, the best carriers want to work with shippers who can help them be more productive, especially when it comes to driver hours of service and fuel economy,” says Michael McDowell, Johnson & Johnson’s transportation sourcing lead for North America.

With for-hire trucking capacity in short supply, companies in the consumer packaged goods business are looking for any edge to earn “preferred shipper” status. For Johnson & Johnson, that edge includes the EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, a public-private initiative between EPA and the freight transportation industry aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability within the supply chain.

A SmartWay partner since 2005, Johnson & Johnson works exclusively with freight carriers that participate in the program.

“The SmartWay brand is a signal to carriers that we’re committed to efficient, sustainable transportation practices,” McDowell notes, outlining several initiatives that back up the company's commitment: