John Ross Succeeding Mark Batenic at IGA

John Ross, currently president of Inmar Promotion Network, will become president and CEO of IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance). He is succeeding Mark Batenic, who has served in the role since 2006; Batenic will continue in his role as chairman of the organization.

Ross spoke at the 2017 IGA Global Rally about how data can help independent retailers better understand shoppers and level the playing field. During his career, he also has revolutionized several brands and shopping. Innovative insights such as these and his forward-thinking are what make him the leader IGA needs to usher it into the future, said Batenic in the organization’s newsletter announcing the move.

“Making shoppers feel special, unique and heard. It's what IGA retailers do best, and now under John's leadership, they'll have the guidance and resources to continue doing it in ever-more modern and relevant ways,” Batenic noted. “IGA is on the verge of a revitalization that could ensure a place for this brand and the retailers its serves for generations to come.”