Jet.com to Feature Dietary Information Tags

Walmart-owned Jet.com is employing the dietary preference platform provided by U.K.-based technology company Spoon Guru, which aims to ensure customers with specific dietary requirements can quickly and easily find suitable foods when shopping on the site. The partnership marks the first time that an U.S. e-grocery retailer will provide customers with an on-site option such as this.

Now, when shopping on Jet.com, customers will be able to customize their food searches to include specific dietary attributes, from allergies and intolerances, such as milk or tree nuts, to individual dietary requirements, including vegan, vegetarian and healthy choices like low saturated fat or high fiber, all at no charge.

“64 percent of the world’s population is on some form of exclusion diet,” noted Spoon Guru co-founder and Co-CEO Markus Stripf. “Whether this is due to allergy, intolerance, or health and lifestyle choices, the demand for a more personalized approach to food shopping is clear. With today’s technological advancements, customers, especially in the U.S., are looking for a more tailored shopping experience, as well as an easy and safe solution for finding the right food. It’s a delight to work with Jet and help transform the consumer experience for their shoppers; it is a truly forward-thinking brand that puts its customers and their individual preferences at the heart of every shopping experience.”

Spoon Guru enables this high level of personalization for shoppers by optimizing, enhancing and augmenting the Jet.com product catalog with dietary tags. The vendor’s proprietary TAGs technology determines the suitability of products, using a sophisticated combination of AI, algorithms and human expertise to make products more accessible, searchable and discoverable to people with specific dietary and lifestyle preferences.

In the United Kingdom, Spoon Guru has been a partner of major supermarket chain Tesco since November 2017.

Based in Hoboken, N.J., Jet.com offers a curated shopping experience across the key categories of grocery, home, fashion, beauty and electronics, with most consumers able to receive receive scheduled same-day and next-day delivery of local and leading brands. Parent company Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Ark., is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.