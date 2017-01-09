Jeff Flake to Keynote United Fresh Washington Conference

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) will deliver the opening keynote breakfast address at the annual United Fresh Washington Conference, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19.

An outspoken advocate for compromise, civility and commitment to conservative values in national government, Flake is the author of the new book “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

“At a time when more Americans than ever are wondering what is going on in Washington, Sen. Flake is adding a perspective that’s important to take seriously,” said Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based United Fresh Produce Association. “With so many of our industry’s policy needs being buffeted by polarized arguments from the left and right, or being ignored altogether, Sen. Flake offers a level-headed assessment of what’s needed to cut through today’s hyper-partisanship and divisive politics to achieve bipartisan solutions.”

A member of the U.S. Senate since 2013, Flake has been a long-time proponent of immigration reform, supporting a transition to legal status for current agricultural workers and a new guest-worker program to meet the needs of labor-intensive agriculture. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he’s poised to play a key role in bridging the partisan divide over immigration policy. Flake is also a member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.

Before his election to the Senate, the fifth-generation Arizonan served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

The annual Washington Conference draws hundreds of produce leaders from all sectors of the industry to learn more about such critical industry such as immigration, trade, tax reform and nutrition. Attendees additionally meet with members of Congress and their staffers, as well as top regulatory officials.

United Fresh brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.