IRI, NPD Name New Chief Strategy Officer

Newly-merged data firms IRI and The NPD Group are welcoming Malli Vangala to the company as the chief strategy officer.

In the role, Vangala will “develop and advance key strategic initiatives” across the many industries the combined company serves, including private label, CPG, softlines, hardlines, beauty, technology, foodservice and food consumption.

Vangala joins the newly combined company from Microsoft, where he led strategic initiatives for the Microsoft 365 business. He succeeds Wei Lin Wong, who will now focus on his role as the president of retail.

“We are very pleased to welcome Malli as we work to bring the full power of our combined organization to bear for our clients and partners,” said Kirk Perry, president and CEO for IRI and NPD. “Malli is an innovative and seasoned leader, with a demonstrated track record of incubating great ideas and launching and scaling businesses built on advanced technology solutions. His complementary skillset will be an important asset as we continue to strengthen our place in the market and expand the ways we can empower brands and retailers with insights that drive growth.”

Prior to Microsoft, Vangala served as VP of corporate strategy at SAP, where he led product and commercial go-to-market strategies. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Co., advising global clients on organizational, operational and strategic projects.

Vangala earned his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Osmania University in India.

“I am thrilled to be joining IRI and NPD,” said Vangala. “Together, we are focused on setting a new standard for innovative technology, rich insights and data-driven advisory services across more than 20 industries. I look forward to working with this outstanding team to optimize our leading data assets and strategic retail relationships to find new opportunities to support our clients as they navigate today’s evolving and dynamic consumer landscape."