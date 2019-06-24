Iowa Grocery Industry Association Turns 120

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association will celebrate 120 years of representing the food industry, including supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers and distributors, at its annual convention July 9-11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The convention will feature a Trivia Night FUNraiseer, with live music and a round of IGIA-based trivia questions. Monies raised will fund scholarships for youth with ties to the grocery industry. The event will feature the annual Iowa Grocers Education Foundation Scholarship Auction as well as a toast to the association and a fireworks display.

“All of us working in the food industry can be proud of the vital role we play in supplying safe, wholesome food to Iowans as well as having a positive impact in the community,” says Michelle Hurd, president of the association. “We provide the fuel that moves our state forward as we work to improve the health of Iowans. Retailers today focus on providing wholesome selections, convenient prepared food options, healthful recipes, cooking advice, knowledgeable dieticians, helpful apps and services that make getting a meal on the table a little easier for busy families.”

IGIA retail members employ close to 100,000 individuals at 1,400 locations throughout the state, providing an estimated $1.5 billion in wages annually, and contributing millions of dollars annually in taxes and more than $12.5 million to local charitable endeavors each year.