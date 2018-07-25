Iowa Grocery Industry Association Gets New Board Chairman

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association (IGIA) has elected Dana Sump, senior category manager at Ankeny-based convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores, chairman of the state-wide trade group’s board of directors. Sump succeeds Karl Kruse, EVP of supply chain for West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee Inc., who has served on the board for the past eight years.

“We are excited to have Dana Sump as the IGIA board chairman in the coming year,” said Michelle Hurd, president of the Urbandale-based organization and a 2017 Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery. “Dana brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to IGIA’s board. I would also like to thank Karl Kruse for his contribution to the success of our association and his leadership during this past year as chairman of the board. It was a year of significant growth and initiatives.”

Sump has been a member of the IGIA board since 2012, progressing through the roles of treasurer, second vice chairman and first vice chairman. He has played a key role in the association, serving on its scholarship golf, executive, membership and investment committees.

At Casey’s, Sump manages the packaged beverages for all stores and has responsibility for pricing, promotional activity, vendor negotiation, merchandising, planograms, sales reporting and meeting annual sales goals. He also supervises the company’s retail category management team, overseeing the day-to-day activities of several other retail categories.

“It’s a privilege to be guiding the IGIA as the board chairman,” said Sump. “It is a strong and well-respected organization, and I’m honored to carry on the work of my predecessor, Karl Kruse.”

Sump was elected to the chairmanship at the association’s annual meeting, which took place at the IGIA Get Connected Convention held earlier this month in Bettendorf.

The IGIA’s membership encompasses chain and independent supermarkets, convenience stores, suppliers, wholesalers, brokers, manufacturers, and distributors. Founded in 1899, the organization offers education, legislative, partnership and philanthropic programs to its members, the food industry and the general public.