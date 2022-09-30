Introducing Plastic-Free English Cucumbers to Meet the Demands of Conscious Consumers

That's a wrap on plastic wrap! Cucumbers contain over 95 percent water and are highly perishable. In order to retain moisture and extend shelf life after the cucumbers are harvested, virtually all commercially grown English cucumbers have been packaged in “single-use plastic” for the past 30 years. But not any more. Today, thanks to our work with Westmoreland's greenhouse grown cucumbers, retailers across North America can offer consumers the first English cucumber on the market that stays fresh while reducing the need for wasteful plastic packaging. Learn more about the benefits of plastic-free.