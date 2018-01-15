Instacart Purchases Unata

Online grocery delivery service Instacart has acquired Unata, a provider of one-to-one digital solutions for grocers. The combined companies plan to steer the future of online grocery shopping, merging their teams, cultures and products to speed the process.

The acquisition, which joins Unata’s comprehensive white-label digital grocery platform with Instacart’s established technology and scale, aims to create a one-stop shop for brick-and-mortar retailers to effectively compete in an increasingly online world.

“Instacart’s mission has always been to be an independent partner to retailers and enable them to give their customers the best experiences using the best technology,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based service. “This acquisition allows us to take that commitment to the next level. It represents a landmark win for retailers, who will benefit from Instacart’s scale, Unata’s highly configurable technology, and the deep grocery industry integrations this acquisition will enable.”