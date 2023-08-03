Instacart Makes It Easier for Retailers to Customize Their Storefronts

Grocery technology company Instacart has added new capabilities for retailers that use its Storefront and Storefront Pro services, including Gelson’s Markets and Stew Leonards, making it easier for them to modify their homepages, create custom landing pages and build shoppable campaigns.

According to Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart, the updates will help the company’s retail partners provide an authentic and differentiated online shopping experience.

“Our Storefront and Storefront Pro solutions give retailers the power to take control over their online presence so it reflects their brand identity and showcases their unique value,” said Rogers. “They can now seamlessly launch shoppable campaigns that capture seasonal moments, handpick products that resonate with their audience, and foster stronger customer connections.”

Enhanced features of Storefront and Storefront Pro allow retailers to:

Add dynamic content to homepages: Retailers can easily modify their homepages using Instacart’s self-serve tools, including adding banners and other visually enticing elements. This makes it easy to showcase weekly or daily promotions and merchandise products and reflect the retailers’ brand, using preferred colors, logos, fonts and more.

Create custom landing pages: Retailers can create custom landing pages with images, text and shoppable elements that allow for compelling storytelling and merchandising. For example, a retailer could design a page that showcases their private label brand, explaining the brand ethos and highlighting best-selling items that can be added to cart with a click. This capability also allows them to easily build static pages – like an "About Us" or "FAQ" – directly within Storefront and Storefront Pro.

Build shoppable campaigns: Retailers can build shoppable campaigns that appear across their storefronts, using Instacart’s pre-built templates or their own custom layouts. Retailers can set specific goals for their campaigns – such as increasing conversion, rewarding loyalty members, or driving customer retention – and the self-serve tooling will make recommendations to drive impact based on Instacart’s knowledge of consumer behavior.

“Our shoppers’ online experience is now just as important as our in-store experience, something my grandfather never would have fathomed when he opened Stew Leonard’s as a small dairy store in 1969,” said Jake Tavello, COO at Stew Leonard’s. “Instacart Storefront Pro helps us manage and grow our e-commerce.”

Continued Tavello: “The campaign builder feature helps us reach our goals – whether it’s driving purchases of specialty items like our freshly baked chocolate chip cookies or pointing customers to popular holiday items like filet mignon or lobster – by guiding us through the process and making recommendations in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.”

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.