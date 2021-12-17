Instacart CEO Joins Shopify Board

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo is bringing her extensive tech expertise and passion for entrepreneurship to Shopify's board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Fidji to Shopify’s board. She has shown bold product leadership, a passion for supporting small businesses, and experience working with founders throughout her career” said Tobi Lütke, founder and CEO of Shopify. “Her perspective and experience will deeply benefit Shopify. We know she’ll fit right in—she believes in the power of entrepreneurship the same way we do."

Simo brings more than 15 years of experience leading product development, operations and strategy for visionary companies. Prior to joining Instacart, Simo was the vice president and head of the Facebook app. Before that, she helped build out eBay’s local commerce and classified-advertising initiatives.

“I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and small business owners, and am deeply passionate about enabling people to unlock unique economic opportunities,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart. “As I've gotten to know the Shopify team, it's clear we share the same passion for leveraging innovative technology to empower retailers and meet the evolving needs of their consumers. I look forward to joining the Board as Shopify continues to serve as a powerful ally for independent businesses.”

Simo serves as co-founder of Metrodora and president of the Metrodora Foundation, a multidisciplinary medical clinic and research foundation dedicated to the care and cure of neuroimmune conditions with a focus on advancing health equity for all women. Additionally, she is the co-founder of Women in Product, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women in product management and advancing the careers of women in technology.