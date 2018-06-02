Independents to Hit Big in Vegas for NGA Show

The NGA Show will take place Feb. 11-14 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, offering independent retailers and wholesalers a place to explore the latest technologies, products and solutions, while learning best practices in workshops and through retailer-to-retailer and retailer-to-trading partner interaction.

This year’s show, bigger than ever, reflects the power and reach of the growing independent segment.

On the expo floor, the show boasts a 1:1 retailer/wholesaler to exhibitor ratio to provide everyone an opportunity to interact and create long-term relationships. More than 300 exhibitors will be showcasing innovative and game-changing products and solutions from from store design services to grocery checkout systems and everything in between.

The show also will feature several educational sessions and more than 40 educational workshops, led by retailers for retailers. The show’s Sunday keynote address will be given by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Monday’s general session will discuss “Digital Disruption: Understanding, Adaption and Persistence Equals Real Growth,” and share NGA/Nielsen consumer research of how shoppers characterize independent grocers in their food purchasing decisions.

Tuesday will feature two super sessions, one on “Surviving The Brave New World Of Food Retailing” that will detail how consumers armed with new technologies are shifting how they shop, and another on “Inspiring Healthy Living: Highlights From The NGA Student Case Study Competition,” which will share students' ideas on how grocers can improve health and wellness.

The educational component will also feature two super breakfast sessions that will cover “How to Exist with a Hard Discounter” and the “2018 Creative Choice Awards Presentation.” The educational workshops are divided into tracks covering Tech Trends, People Development, Innovative Ideas, Focus on Fresh, Operating for Excellence, Catering to Convenience and Building Bigger Baskets.

The NGA Show also will host several special events, including an opening reception on Sunday evening after the keynote address, the Student Case Study Competition, a Women Grocers of America 5K Fun Run/Walk and the National Best Bagger Championship, which will showcase baggers from stores across the country who are competing for a $10,000 cash prize. The show will wrap up with a Closing Poolside Celebration on Tuesday evening.

For more information about The NGA Show, visit http://www.thengashow.com/the-nga-show-2018.