Independent Grocer in CT Now Has ‘Intelligent’ Buildings

Connecticut independent grocer Highland Park Market has teamed with JouleSmart Solutions to transform its supermarkets into so-called "intelligent" buildings. Portland, Ore.-based JouleSmart has updated the grocer’s Suffield and Glastonbury locations with its Integrated Intelligence Gateway (IIG), a system that provides remote facility oversight and active, real-time, optimization of comfort, indoor air quality and energy usage.

JouleSmart's comprehensive assessment included HVAC, lighting, refrigeration and kitchen ventilation equipment, maintenance strategies, and each building’s ability to take part in revenue-producing Smart Grid programs. The provider than installed a custom-configured IIG to meet the specific needs of each building. The system is continuously connected to JouleSmart’s proprietary cloud-based system, providing real-time ActiveOversight.

As a result, the buildings have shown substantial improvements in operating performance and significant reductions in energy use – the solution has cut some of Highland Park’s largest operating costs by more than 30 percent. IIG also provides an enhanced shopping experience for the grocer’s customers and helps it carry out its objective of going green.

Based in Manchester, Conn., Highland Park Market is a family-owned and -operated chain of four grocery stores serving communities in central Connecticut.