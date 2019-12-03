Independent Grocer Andrew Klein, Klein’s ShopRite, Dies at 65

Andrew “Andy” Klein, president of Klein’s ShopRite, was one of two people killed in a car accident in Hartford County, Md., on March 11. A seven-year-old boy was also killed; he was not in the same car as Klein. The 12-car accident occurred when a ShopRite tractor trailer failed to stop in a backup of traffic.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic accident that took place in Maryland today and claimed two precious lives, including [a 7-year-old boy] and our own beloved ShopRite family member Andrew Klein, president of Klein’s Family Markets,” said ShopRite spokeswoman Karen Meleta in a statement Monday afternoon released to local news outlets.

“Our hearts grieve with both families, and on behalf of the Klein family, we ask that the media and those seeking to express their condolences respect the family’s privacy at this time. We are cooperating fully with the police, and because this is an active accident investigation, we cannot provide further comment,” the statement continued.

Klein was a second-generation owner of Klein’s ShopRite, which has nine locations in Maryland. The business began in 1925 as Klein’s Family Market, with the company joining retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. in 2008 and changing the banners of the stores to ShopRite the following year. Klein’s son, Marshall, currently runs the day-to-day operations of the independent grocer.

“It’s a great loss to the business community and the grocery community and to Harford County,” said Jeremy Diamond, a Baltimore-based food retailing consultant and director of Diamond Marketing Group, in a local news report. “He really put down his roots there and… provided jobs for thousands of people in his stores. He’s going to be missed.”

Wakefern is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.