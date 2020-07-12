The Importance of Retailer-Supplier Collaboration in Grocery and Drug

With increased competition from numerous channels and the growth of omnichannel shopping, both retailers and suppliers understand the importance of collaboration to meet the needs of today’s shopper.



Precima's research with Coresight is based on a survey of 210 large global grocery retailers and CPG suppliers in France, Germany, U.K. and the U.S. to shed light on the state and importance of retailer-supplier collaboration across grocery/drug/mass retail.

Key insights include: 1) Improved business operations impacted over 1/5 of their total revenue; 2) the ability to meet the needs of shoppers is a top advantage; and 3) adopting a common platform is the key to shopper-centricity.