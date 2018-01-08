The Importance of Food Safety Solutions

The safety of the foodservice supply is of paramount importance to consumers and regulators alike. Foodservice organizations that utilize or sell prepared fresh food items must implement proper use-by/sell-by labeling practices to remain in compliance with local, state, and federal requirements. Manual labeling processes cannot provide the level of accuracy needed to ensure that food is both fresh and safe. By using an automated food safety labeling solution, companies can avoid the high costs in both revenue and reputation that a foodborne illness outbreak can create. In turn, foodservice organizations can guarantee freshness and quality, while reducing labeling effort and costs.