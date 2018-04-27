IGA Promotes Heidi Huff

IGA promoted Director of Marketing Heidi Huff to senior director, Red Oval Partnerships, effective immediately. She will report to IGA CEO John Ross.

Huff joined IGA in 2008 as marketing manager and served as director of marketing since 2012. In her new role, Huff will manage and grow the IGA Red Oval Family, a unique partnership of national brand manufacturers and service providers that provide IGA members with innovative opportunities traditionally unavailable to independent grocers.

“Heidi is a committed brand ambassador who brings a level of enthusiasm to the work we do that is both inspiring and contagious,” IGA CEO John Ross says. "As we more forward with the new program initiatives that create more opportunity for our IGA retailers and our brand, that contagious enthusiasm, combined with Heidi's proved track record working hand-in-hand with both major brands and smaller regional players to create successful sales programs, is exactly what we need to engage our manufacturing and service provider Red Oval partners."

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $36 billion per year. The Alliance includes nearly 6,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide, supported by 36 distribution companies and nearly 40 major manufacturers, vendors and suppliers known as IGA’s Red Oval Family partners. IGA has operations in 46 of the United States and more than 30 countries, commonwealths and territories.