IF&P Foods Acquires Cibus Fresh

IF&P Foods has acquired Indianapolis-based Cibus Fresh, a foodservice company that specializes in high-quality, made-to-order convenience foods.

IF&P, which is made up of Indianapolis Fruit, which distributes to grocers, and Piazza Produce, which distributes to foodservice establishments, will now be able to meet growing demand for grab-and-go foods with Cibus’ chef-curated sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, salads, snack packs and parfait cups. The deal includes an 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art FDA- and USDA-inspected kitchen facility.