IF&P Foods Acquires Cibus Fresh
IF&P Foods has acquired Indianapolis-based Cibus Fresh, a foodservice company that specializes in high-quality, made-to-order convenience foods.
IF&P, which is made up of Indianapolis Fruit, which distributes to grocers, and Piazza Produce, which distributes to foodservice establishments, will now be able to meet growing demand for grab-and-go foods with Cibus’ chef-curated sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, salads, snack packs and parfait cups. The deal includes an 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art FDA- and USDA-inspected kitchen facility.
“By combining Cibus Fresh’s unique approach to fresh convenient foods with our extensive expertise in produce and specialty foods distribution, we’re primed to exceed our customers’ expectations with new offerings, quality and speed of delivery,” said Greg Corsaro, president and CEO of IF&P Foods, also based in Indianapolis.