Hy-Vee Supplements Own Grocery Ecommerce Offering With Instacart

Hy-Vee is working with Instacart to expand its current own grocery ecommerce service, Aisles Online, and to expand delivery to more than two dozen additional markets, with more to be added in the future.

Stores now offering delivery via the San Francisco-based grocery technology service include locations in Madison, Wis.; Minneapolis and Rochester, Minn.; Omaha and Lincoln, Neb.; Bloomington, Peoria, Sycamore and Springfield, Ill.; Jefferson City and Columbia, Mo.; and Des Moines, Iowa. Stores in the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa also will begin offering the service.

Customers shopping Hy-Vee through Instacart can, just like with Aisles Online, share grocery preferences, choose a delivery window and pay for orders via Instacart’s mobile app or website. Deliveries can be scheduled up to four days in advance.

"With more than 245 stores across an eight-state region, Hy-Vee is constantly expanding its offerings," said Matt Ludwig, Hy-Vee's chief information officer and EVP of ecommerce.

Added Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer at Instacart: "Combining the quality and variety of brands found at Hy-Vee stores with the convenience of shopping from home saves customers valuable time and elevates their experience."

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation with more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.