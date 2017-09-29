Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Comes Into Focus

One key reason that Hy-Vee was chosen as Progressive Grocer’s 2017 Retailer of the Year, as highlighted in a cover feature for the forthcoming October 2017 issue, is the grocer’s willingness to adopt new formats to meet customer needs. Case in point: a Fast & Fresh convenience store concept encompassing a 10,000-square-foot-plus convenience store with grocery items, fresh prepared foods, a coffee shop, a fuel station, and a Hy-Vee Market Grille Express featuring table service.

The concept is currently slated for two metro Des Moines, Iowa, locations, with construction possibly beginning as early as next summer.

Read more about Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in the online report by Progressive Grocer sister publication Convenience Store News.