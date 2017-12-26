Hy-Vee to Change Ad Program

Hy-Vee Inc. has revealed a new direction for its advertising program, according to a published report: a combination of direct mail, newspaper ads and increased digital communications with shoppers. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer has put out a full-color multipage advertisement on a weekly basis for some years.

“We’re not ending our weekly advertising efforts,” Mitch Streit, director of a Hy-Vee store on Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs, Iowa, told The Daily Nonpareil, a local paper. “We’re simply changing our approach as to how we communicate.”

He added that Hy-Vee’s new advertising direction was born of the need to change as the world changes.

The new strategy is slated to begin in January.