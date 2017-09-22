Hungry Harvest Coming to South Florida

Following launches in its hometown of Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, the fresh produce delivery service Hungry Harvest will arrive next month in south Florida. The company, which began as a “Shark Tank” startup, aims to end food waste and hunger in the United States by “rescuing” produce that can’t otherwise be sold because of cosmetic imperfections or farmer surpluses.

Within days of harvest, the fruits and vegetables are curated into weekly customizable produce shares and delivered directly to subscribers. The produce boxes start at $17 per week, with delivery offered for a $1.99 fee.

For every harvest purchased, Hungry Harvest donates fresh produce to Miami-based Lotus House, which helps homeless women, youth and children. Recently, the company donated several hundred pounds of produce to the organization when the city lost power in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

For the south Florida launch, Hungry Harvest will host an Oct. 4 press event in Miami at which attendees can visit a pop-up farmers’ market, and assemble a complimentary mini harvest of fresh produce to take home at the Build-a-Box station.

New customers in the area can use the code HUNGRYMIAMI to save $10 on their first order.

According to Hungry Harvest, its subscribers have helped it save 4.5 million pounds produce from landfills, and enabled it to feed 70,000 families through its food access and subsidized donation efforts.