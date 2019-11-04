Hughes Named ‘Top Performer’ For its SD-WAN Solution

Managed network services provider Hughes Network Systems has been named a Top Performer in the SD-WAN category of the "Winter 2019 Customer Success Report," published by customer reference platform FeaturedCustomers.

Top Performer status for Hughes is based on authenticated customer case studies, testimonials and reviews of the company's HughesON Managed SD-WAN solution, which delivers security and improves application performance and end-user experience.

FeaturedCustomers influences the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers, from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs.

"This recognition is particularly meaningful to Hughes, as it is based exclusively on the positive feedback of our enterprise customers," said Jeff Bradbury, Hughes' senior marking director. "Hughes is committed to being a true business partner to our clients, going the extra mile to provide innovative technology solutions and extraordinary customer service."

Testimonials from Hughes customers Jack in the Box, M&T Bank, and Total Wine contributed to the company's Top Performer ranking, which also considers customer success content, social media presence, web traffic and search trends.

FeaturedCustomers recognizes Hughes, which oversees nearly half a million enterprise sites, as a managed services provider with significant market presence and customer success, validating the company's mission to be the leading global connectivity provider for people, enterprises and things. A leader in managed SD-WAN for customers in industries including retail, restaurant and hospitality, Hughes manages more than 30,000 deployed SD-WAN sites, including individual customer networks spanning as many as 3,500 sites.

Germantown, Md.-based Hughes is a global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite internet service is HughesNet, the world's largest satellite network, with more than 1.3 million residential and business customers.

With sales and support offices worldwide, Hughes is a wholly owned subsidiary of satellite operations provider EchoStar Corp.