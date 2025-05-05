How Well Do You Know Your Shopper? How Better Insights Lead to Better Grocery
Grocery is a tough-margin business — and it's only getting tougher. Competition is intensifying, shopper expectations are rising, and the decisions regarding what to range, how to price and which promotions to run are more critical than ever.
There’s no shortage of experience among marketing, merchandising and category teams. Most of the time, they make good decisions. In today’s fast-moving retail environment, however, “good” isn’t good enough.
To be more competitive, teams need real-time access to deep customer insights. That means being able to explore the vast volumes of data that grocers already collect but often don’t fully use.
Better access to data means better decisions. It helps teams understand their shoppers’ behavior more clearly and act with greater precision. While loyalty programs are designed to do this, they often fall short, producing lots of noise without delivering the behavioral insights decision-makers really need.
One of the biggest challenges is simply getting insights into the hands of the right people. The data is there, but parsing and analyzing it is beyond the scope of many frontline users. Grocers typically use several approaches to mine their data for insights:
- Use SQL and Excel, supported by specialists from an internal analytics team, which is flexible but tends to result in bottlenecks due to the limited number of analysts relative to the number of requests.
- Engage external retail analytics consultants. These firms bring deep expertise, but they’re costly, and the knowledge remains outside the organization.
- Extend dashboards to surface key data points. Dashboards are essential but tend to be shallow: They answer the first question, but not the three that follow.
The reality is that behavioral insights are rarely one-dimensional. A single question leads to another, and then another. Unless users can drive the exploration themselves, they’re left with only half the picture — and half the insight.
The result? Most teams operate in an insight-constrained environment. Promotions underperform. Ranging decisions miss the mark. Loyalty programs fail to deliver ROI. All of it hits gross margin.
Introducing 11Ants
11Ants puts the power of data directly into the hands of decision-makers, making data-driven action not just possible, but also easy. It empowers anyone — from category managers to marketers and analysts — to explore rich customer insights from any web browser with minimal training
With just a few clicks, users can answer questions like:
- Who are my most valuable customers?
- What do they shop, and how often?
- Is my range aligned with customer demand at each store?
- Is my promotional strategy working by segment?
- Why is my average unit price declining?
- Do I have the optimal pricing strategy for this category?
- Is my loyalty program actually delivering value?
Unlike much of today’s enterprise IT, 11Ants is:
- SaaS and easy to integrate. 11Ants connects seamlessly to your loyalty and POS data.
- Fast to deploy. You can be up and running in as little as a week.
- Built specifically for the needs of the grocery sector.
Also, beyond empowering internal teams, 11Ants also includes a unique supplier portal enabling grocers to monetize their data at scale and turn analytics into a profit center, not a cost center.
To thrive in today’s hyper-competitive grocery sector, your teams need to know your shopper better than anyone else. With access to the right insights at the right time, the quality of decision-making inside your business will improve – and that can only be good for margin.
Real Results From Real Grocers
“When we first saw 11Ants, we basically sat there with our jaws on the floor, thinking, can I have this? Can I have this now?”
— Simon Foley, Data and IT Manager, Farro
“If we took 11Ants out, it would just leave a gaping chasm.”
— Bryce Howard, CEO, Farro
“Jobs that took me up to three days are now done within fifteen minutes.”
— Simon Foley, Data and IT Manager, Farro
“11Ants is an important part of our business. We are so much closer to the retailer because of you guys.”
— GM Sales, Supplier to Retailer
Feeling Insight-Constrained?
Let us show you how to equip your teams with the tools they need to make better, faster, more data-driven decisions.
Visit 11Ants.com to learn more.