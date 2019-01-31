How Today’s Digital Transformation is Driving Next-Generation Store Experiences

Press enter to search
STORE 2020 [INFOGRAPHIC]

It may not all be instantly recognizable — and some of it is indeed invisible, by nature or design — but the digital transformation of retail is quickly taking over the physical store.  From connected apps to RFID to AI-based assistance, digital tools are powering new levels of customer experience, and it’s only getting better.  Here’s a look at some of the technology behind the store of tomorrow, open today.

Download now Download now