SPONSORED CONTENT
How Today’s Digital Transformation is Driving Next-Generation Store Experiences
01/31/2019
It may not all be instantly recognizable — and some of it is indeed invisible, by nature or design — but the digital transformation of retail is quickly taking over the physical store. From connected apps to RFID to AI-based assistance, digital tools are powering new levels of customer experience, and it’s only getting better. Here’s a look at some of the technology behind the store of tomorrow, open today.