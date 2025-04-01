 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

How to Maximize Your Store Performance

4/1/2025

What makes one supermarket stand out from another? Definitely not the dry goods sections, which tend to be similar across stores. What truly attracts consumers are the fresh departments. They are essential because they directly impact customer satisfaction, health and overall shopping experience. A well-executed fresh department can build customer trust, differentiate a supermarket from its competitors, and create a reputation for high-quality, convenient food options. For many customers, the quality of the fresh department can make or break their choice of supermarket.

Let’s take a step back. Schweitzer is a design and shopfitting company from northern Italy, with a rich legacy of refrigeration. Since its founding in 1927, Schweitzer has consistently pushed boundaries in retail innovation, offering tailored 360° solutions for both food and nonfood retailers around the globe. 

Schweitzer, alongside its sister company Interstore — an award-winning in-house retail design agency — offers deep expertise in the unique needs of the food retail sector. This allows it to create innovative, functional solutions that enhance the presentation, preservation and appeal of perishable goods. Schweitzer has perfected the art of transforming the food retail experience, from cutting-edge refrigeration systems to captivating displays and ambient environments.

Our main mission is to create and develop successful stores. Here’s how we do it: 

Visual Merchandising Through Storytelling: The Product is King

At Interstore, we enhance product presentation through a comprehensive approach to visual merchandising, incorporating furniture displays, props, cross-merchandising, installations and overall product arrangement. Our design process begins with the product itself, creating custom fixtures and displays specifically tailored to highlight it. This ensures that the focus remains on the product, rather than the furniture.

A key element of our approach is integrating storytelling directly into the fixtures. Through what we call "talking fixtures" at Schweitzer, we embed storytelling within the design, allowing fixtures themselves to convey important product information and engage customers in an immersive way. This strategy helps address labor shortages, particularly in fresh departments, by providing consumers with relevant details without requiring a constant physical presence. The furniture remains discreet, supporting the product while communicating its story, expertise, and value.

Moreover, incorporating specially developed brands into partly staffed departments can boost efficiency. These brands foster trust, connect consumers with their history and elevate the entire product presentation, allowing the display to speak for itself.

Layout Expertise and Flexibility

Our space-planning expertise is unparalleled. We transform store layouts to enhance customer engagement and streamline operational processes for maximum efficiency. From initial concept ideation to detailed department planning, we provide comprehensive solutions that add value to the design of store environments.

Interstore's creative team offers strategic insights to optimize a store’s performance, focusing on aligning with customer needs to drive profitability. This includes refining store layout, graphics and visual merchandising. In collaboration with Schweitzer, we ensure that every store redesign not only looks more appealing, but also becomes more profitable.

How Do the Counters Benefit Shoppers?

The transformation of counters from served to self-service enhances the entire shopping experience in significant ways. It shifts the role of employees from simply serving at the counter to offering a more consultative approach, allowing them to interact with customers in new and engaging ways. For instance, employees can stand in front of the counter, offering assistance, answering questions and guiding customers, which adds to a more dynamic, marketplace-like atmosphere.

This shift also helps tackle the challenge of labor shortages. Self-contained counters, easily transitioning from service to self-service, reduce staff costs while still offering personal interaction. While self-service improves efficiency, the personal touch from staff remains important for many customers. Therefore, counters must balance personalization with flexibility to address labor costs and customer needs, creating an adaptable and efficient shopping experience.

In today's competitive retail landscape, the key to standing out lies in how effectively a supermarket presents its products, particularly in the fresh departments. 

Our expertise in space planning, coupled with the strategic integration of self-service counters and "talking fixtures," empowers supermarkets to improve customer satisfaction while enhancing operational efficiency. With Schweitzer and Interstore, retailers can reimagine their store concepts from the ground up, ensuring that their fresh departments not only meet but also exceed customer expectations. By focusing on quality, functionality and innovation, we help supermarkets differentiate themselves in a crowded market, ensuring long-term success and customer loyalty.

Matthäus Streitberger, Head of Operations North America

