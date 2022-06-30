How healthy food access impacts low-income shoppers

Equal access to wellness is a basic human right; yet, the USDA estimates that 53.6 million U.S. residents have limited access to healthy food, usually in low-income areas. 64% of U.S. consumers willing to pay more for products that support communities and vulnerable groups, according to NielsenIQ’s Global Health & Wellness Study.

How can your brand help close the inequality gap for vulnerable groups?

Learn how health inequity continues to grow in our post-pandemic, inflationary economy and how it affects low-income household shopping behavior, particularly those with diabetes which affects 1 in 10 Americans.