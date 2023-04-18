How Grocery Retailers Can Provide Seamless Online Shopping Experiences

The pandemic pushed grocery retailers to offer online ordering—and now that today’s consumers increasingly expect multichannel shopping options, operators must evolve to expand and enhance the online shopping experience.

Timing is of the essence because digital grocery shopping is expanding faster than in-store shopping. According to Insider Intelligence, digital will account for 11.2% of the $1.32 trillion produced in U.S. grocery sales this year, for a total of $147.8 billion.1

That’s just the beginning. Orders made through online channels—click and collect, delivery, or digital grocery—are projected to achieve double-digit gains. By 2025, U.S. sales of online orders are on a pace to exceed $243 billion.2