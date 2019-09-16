How grocery can earn “share of stomach” with fresh-and-prepared food

Every meal is a choice—and brands are innovating like never before to win those purchase decisions. With increased competition from restaurants, subscription meal providers, and convenience stores with revamped food and beverage offerings, expectations have shifted. Fresh-and-prepared foods provide a major opportunity for grocery stores to win customers over.

SMG’s report details how brands can increase and improve fresh-and-prepared food offerings, identify and deliver on key drivers of the customer experience across departments, and convert infrequent grocery customers into brand loyalists. A strong strategy is imperative for grocery stores to remain relevant, expand visit share, and capture more spend.