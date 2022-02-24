How Grocers Can Win the Talent War

The pandemic has had long-lasting effects on the grocery industry, especially when it comes to labor. Food retailers have hired hundreds of thousands of workers to manage the surge in demand for food and other household products that have taxed their stores, warehouses and supply chains. But the Omicron surge feels like a repeat of March 2020 as grocers experience more staffing shortages. While companies are hustling to get through the surge, some are already working to change their labor models to avoid similar challenges in the future.

Technology entrepreneur and visionary Carol Leaman explains how her company Axonify is helping grocers reimagine their labor operations.