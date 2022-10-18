How Efficient Day Cleaning Satisfies Customers, Empowers Employees

Over the past few years, store managers have weathered a lot of change, and it’s not over yet. Supply chain disruptions, shocks to the labor market and the rise of e-commerce continue to resonate through the food retail industry, according to New York-based global consulting group McKinsey & Co.

Yet many things remain the same. While online shopping grows in importance, it will never replace the in-store experience. In fact, a whopping 95% of consumers purchased grocery items from a traditional brick-and-mortar store, according to a report from Chicago-based PowerReviews.

This means that, despite all of the disruption, consumers still crave the in-person experience. They want to spend time in a visibly clean store, complete with a spotless entry, gleaming floors, fresh restrooms, and no slippery or sticky spills to navigate. They also demand this high level of sanitation no matter what time of day they shop.

Delivering a consistent level of clean throughout the day can be difficult. Labor is expensive and hard to find, and the workers you have are already stretched thin. Asking them to take on unpleasant, time-consuming cleaning jobs with inefficient tools won’t deliver the results that today’s consumer demands. Even worse, it may damage your store’s valuable brand.

There are better processes and tools to make cleaning easier and more effective. Here’s how to optimize labor, deliver consistent and repeatable results, and protect your store’s brand.

Clean Entryways

Entryways make that important first impression, so they must be spotless. Yet entries take a constant beating from heavy foot traffic and weather-related messes like pools of rainwater or tracked-in ice melt. Some, but not all, of this dirt, grit and chemical residue will be trapped by walk-off mats. The rest will move through the store, marring floor finish, creating dangerous wet spots, and, in the case of ice melt, leaving a sticky, hard-to-remove residue.

Your overnight cleaning team will typically service the entryway floor with an autoscrubber, but that tool isn’t available or practical for day cleaning. A low-tech bucket and mop offer a quick fix, but mopping comes with its own issues. It’s physically demanding and time-consuming, and doesn’t actually remove dirt, grit and chemical residue as much as spread it around. Mopping also leaves floors wet, creating a dangerous slip-and-fall risk.

There are smaller-footprint floor machines that clean entryways quickly and effectively. These easy-to-use tools employ extractive technology to fully remove and contain messes. After one pass, floors are clean, dry and safe to walk on in a fraction of the cleaning time. This lets employees focus on higher-value customer service tasks.