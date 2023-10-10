How Driscoll’s is Embracing AI to Build an Even Better Berry
Driscoll’s has been a leader in the fresh berry category for more than a century. The company is a household name in a competitive category by continuously looking for ways to improve flavor, freshness and consistency to delight consumers around the world while enabling independent farmers to thrive.
Driscoll’s is an early adopter of new ideas and, unlike many brands that grow generic varieties, Driscoll’s provides its own proprietary baby plants to its growers, and then buys the fruit back to be inspected, cooled, packaged, marketed and shipped to grocery stores.
The Problem
Driscoll’s invests heavily in technologies like AI and machine learning (ML). But implementing AI in an agribusiness as complex as Driscoll’s is not a one-time task or a simple software-as-a-service (SaaS) project. AI models need constant retraining and curation and are hungry for data. Implementing domain-specific AI, such as agriculture, requires close collaboration between experts and the engineers and data scientists selecting the models and designing the feedback systems.
To rapidly accelerate its AI-driven approach, Driscoll’s activated a partner with deep AI expertise and tech and an exclusive focus on agriculture. Enter Mineral.
The Results: The Never-Ending Pursuit of Delight
Another spinoff from the breeding work was the realization that AI could accurately and consistently measure fruit quality. Driscoll’s expert quality raters inspect berries when they arrive from the field and before they’re cooled for shipping. These inspectors need to accurately rate millions of berries annually, correctly identifying dozens of defects. This quality control not only affects grower payments, but also provides critical insights into the performance of varieties and the berries’ shelf life.