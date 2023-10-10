How Driscoll’s is Embracing AI to Build an Even Better Berry

Driscoll’s has been a leader in the fresh berry category for more than a century. The company is a household name in a competitive category by continuously looking for ways to improve flavor, freshness and consistency to delight consumers around the world while enabling independent farmers to thrive.

Driscoll’s is an early adopter of new ideas and, unlike many brands that grow generic varieties, Driscoll’s provides its own proprietary baby plants to its growers, and then buys the fruit back to be inspected, cooled, packaged, marketed and shipped to grocery stores.

The Problem

Driscoll’s invests heavily in technologies like AI and machine learning (ML). But implementing AI in an agribusiness as complex as Driscoll’s is not a one-time task or a simple software-as-a-service (SaaS) project. AI models need constant retraining and curation and are hungry for data. Implementing domain-specific AI, such as agriculture, requires close collaboration between experts and the engineers and data scientists selecting the models and designing the feedback systems.