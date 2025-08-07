How_DoorDash_Supports_Omnichannel_Growth_for_Grocers_of_All_Sizes

Today’s consumers expect a seamless shopping experience from in-store to online. As restaurant delivery has set a new standard for convenience, consumers now expect grocery delivery to match and view it as an essential part of their shopping journey.

DoorDash partners with thousands of grocers nationwide – from family-owned markets and regional favorites to national retailers – to help them build their off-premise channels, reach new customers, and drive incremental revenue. Here’s why it works, and how to get started.

1. Reaching More Customers, Where They Are

In 2024, nearly 1 in 2 U.S. consumers who placed their first grocery, convenience, or alcohol delivery order through a third-party marketplace did so on DoorDash.* In Q1 2025, grocery order volume reached an all-time high on the platform, with increasing average spend per grocery consumer and average spend on perishables.

This consumer behavior signals a key opportunity for grocers. With over 42 million monthly active users as of December 2024, DoorDash offers grocers access to an engaged audience already familiar with the ease of ordering food on demand. Increasingly, consumers are extending that behavior beyond takeout as they use DoorDash to fulfill everyday needs, including groceries. These consumers represent a diverse range of shoppers, from families and urban professionals to customers who use their SNAP benefits for eligible online grocery purchases.

Millions of these consumers are also part of DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers its members benefits like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders. DashPass members tend to order more often and spend more per order. For grocers, this cohort represents a highly engaged audience that can drive repeat business and larger baskets.

2. Capture More Shopping Occasions

From last-minute essentials to weekly stock-ups, grocers on DoorDash can support a variety of online shopping needs, whether it’s planned or spontaneous. Grocers can drive traffic, increase frequency, and basket sizes through additional products and services, including:

DoubleDash, which allows customers to add items from a second nearby store to their original order with no extra delivery fee or order minimum. DoubleDash helps drive incremental sales by surfacing your business to high-intent shoppers who may be looking for additional items that their first merchant didn’t offer.

Alcohol delivery , available across 35 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, presents a growing opportunity for grocers, as 42% of respondents in a recent DoorDash survey reported ordering alcohol for delivery more often than in 2024.

Enabling SNAP/EBT payments so consumers who have added their SNAP card to DoorDash can purchase eligible items from your stores – another opportunity to reach more customers and unlock more revenue.

3. Improve Operations Without Overhauling Them

DoorDash offers flexible fulfillment options that enable grocers to choose the model that best fits their in-store workflows. Businesses can opt to use their staff to pick and pack orders, or rely on Dashers to shop on behalf of customers. Either way, these options help streamline operations and reduce the burden on in-store teams while DoorDash handles the logistics end-to-end.

In-app messaging between Dashers and customers enables real-time coordination around substitutions, product questions, and delivery updates, helping ensure order accuracy and a smooth delivery experience. This level of communication supports a similar type of personalized service that customers are used to in-store, giving grocers confidence that shoppers' expectations are being met, even off-premise.

4. Marketing Tools That Drive Growth

To stand out in a competitive digital landscape, advertising and discoverability are essential for brands. DoorDash offers several ways for grocers to drive more visibility and growth as they look to strengthen their omnichannel businesses, including:

DoorDash promotions that allow grocers to offer consumer discounts, including a percentage or dollar amount off, discounted or free items, $0 delivery fees, and more. With promotions, merchants can target specific audiences, including new, lapsed, or loyal customers.

Sponsored listings that help boost visibility in strategic places throughout the app and drive orders.

Banners that allow grocers to get their brand front and center on the DoorDash homepage, maximizing reach.

Together, these tools give grocers the flexibility to experiment, optimize, and continuously refine their strategy to better reach online customers.