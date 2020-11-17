How Consumers Are Handling the Pandemic Surge

Most U.S. consumers seem to be playing it cool when it comes to stocking up for the surging pandemic, but more than a third of them are loading up on essential products, according to new Consumer Brands Association IPSOS survey data.

While the majority (65%) of Americans are not stocking up for fear of a shortage, the survey data found, the 34% who reported stocking up on items reported the following to be their most in-demand: toilet paper (24%); cleaning and disinfecting products (21%); hand sanitizer and soap (19%); paper towels (18%); shelf-stable foods (18%).

The Consumer Brands/Ipsos poll was conducted from Nov. 11 to 13, and was released among other growing evidence of the pandemic is changing consumer behavior. Amazon is stepping up its battle against pandemic price gouging, for instance, while Walmart CEO Doug McMillon — who recently said that pandemic pantry loading is back — has now said that pandemic shopping habits are here to stay.

As for the Consumer Brands Association IPSOS report, other findings include: