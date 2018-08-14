Hollywood Markets Honored by Michigan Grocers
The Grocers Division of the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) has named Hollywood Markets and Aunt Millie’s Bakeries the winners of its 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award, which honors one retailer and on business partner each year.
For the “honesty and integrity of the organization and its outstanding customer service,” independent grocer Hollywood Markets and its president, Thom Welch, were nominated by Bruce Fagerman, of Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash. John Welch Sr. opened the retailer's first store in Detroit in 1924, and today, six third-generation family members help run the five-store chain: Thom, Bill Jr., Rick, Kim, Dave and Steve. In addition five fourth-generation members are fully involved in the stores. As well as great customer service, the independent grocery stores are known for their fresh produce and impressive meat departments. In 2016, Progressive Grocer recognized Hollywood Markets in its awards program for independent grocers, the Outstanding Independent Awards, for its exceptional meat departments (see page 18 of the attached file).
The family contributes to the industry by serving on many boards, hosting Hollywood Markets’ Apples for Students program, and supporting the Salvation Amy, American Cancer Society, Arthritis Foundation and other organizations. Thom served on the Michigan Grocers Association (MGA) board of directors from 2013 until MGA joined MRA in 2018. Today, he serves on the Grocers Division advisory board.
Michigan Grocers also honored Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, a family-owned company committed to baking the highest quality – and now healthiest – bread possible, with six bakeries in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, and products distributed nationally.
For being “an all-around great company,” Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Aunt Millie’s was nominated by DJ Oleson on behalf of Oleson’s Food Stores, located in Northwest Michigan. “Everyone at Aunt Millie’s goes above and beyond,” said Oleson. “They do a fantastic job for us. This spring we hosted the annual Northwestern Michigan College barbecue, and Aunt Millie’s donated and delivered the buns. While serving close to 6,000 people, we ran low on buns. The Aunt Millie’s rep offered to go get more on a Sunday. That’s just one example of how the company always looks out for its customers.”
Aunt Millie’s and its 6,000 employees give back to the industry in many ways, including donating 7,000 buns for Brats for a Cure! to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The company also donated 2,500 loaves of bread to Bread Lift, an event to benefit the Michigan March of Dimes. In addition, Aunt Millie’s created the School Spirit Program to help schools earn money when people buy bread.
“Both Hollywood Markets and Aunt Millie’s have made significant contributions to Michigan’s grocery industry,” noted MRA President and CEO James P. Hallan. “They have earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers throughout the state and beyond. These awards are well-deserved recognition.”
The Outstanding Achievement Awards were created in 2013 to memorialize former MGA Director Albert “Al” Kessel Jr., who founded the Flint-based Kessel Food Market chain.
The awards will be presented during the opening night of the Food Retailers Summit, scheduled for Sept. 23, at Crystal Mountain Resort, in Thompsonville, Mich. The summit, sponsored by the Grocers Division of Michigan Retailers, continues a 120-year tradition of bringing retailers and suppliers together to benefit Michigan and the retail food industry. In 2018, MGA became a division of Michigan Retailers. Stronger together, the combined associations have nearly 5,000 member businesses that own and operate more than 15,000 stores and websites across the state. Members range from small independent grocery stores to large national and international chains.