Hollywood Markets Honored by Michigan Grocers

The Grocers Division of the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) has named Hollywood Markets and Aunt Millie’s Bakeries the winners of its 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award, which honors one retailer and on business partner each year.

For the “honesty and integrity of the organization and its outstanding customer service,” independent grocer Hollywood Markets and its president, Thom Welch, were nominated by Bruce Fagerman, of Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash. John Welch Sr. opened the retailer's first store in Detroit in 1924, and today, six third-generation family members help run the five-store chain: Thom, Bill Jr., Rick, Kim, Dave and Steve. In addition five fourth-generation members are fully involved in the stores. As well as great customer service, the independent grocery stores are known for their fresh produce and impressive meat departments. In 2016, Progressive Grocer recognized Hollywood Markets in its awards program for independent grocers, the Outstanding Independent Awards, for its exceptional meat departments (see page 18 of the attached file).

The family contributes to the industry by serving on many boards, hosting Hollywood Markets’ Apples for Students program, and supporting the Salvation Amy, American Cancer Society, Arthritis Foundation and other organizations. Thom served on the Michigan Grocers Association (MGA) board of directors from 2013 until MGA joined MRA in 2018. Today, he serves on the Grocers Division advisory board.