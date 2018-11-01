Heineken Boosts Red Stripe's Export Output with New Line

A $16 million state-of-the-art production line dedicated exclusively to export markets has given Heineken USA the ability to boost export production of its Red Stripe beer to 26,000 cases per day and more than 5 million cases per year, as well as to expand the brewery to up to double its current capacity.

Powered by liquefied natural gas, the new line significantly reduces the brewery’s fuel usage, which will result in a 6,000-ton annual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The long-term investment in Red Stripe is monumental,” said Charles Littlefield, general manager of Five Points Trading Co., a venture created in 2016 by White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA to assume U.S.-importer-of-record responsibility for the Red Stripe, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Murphy's Stout, Prestige, Sagres and Mort Subite brands. “In addition to greater capacity, Red Stripe’s investment will significantly improve service to its export markets and delivers on the brand’s commitment to making a positive environmental impact.”

The plan also accounts for positive growth of U.S. and global volume demand to increase local raw-materials sourcing.

“Increased demand means hundreds of new jobs for Jamaican farmers and a boost to the Jamaican economy,” Littlefield added. “Although Heineken has a global footprint, it remains a family-owned company that is dedicated to supporting the local economies where its brands are brewed. Developing a plan that benefits Jamaica, its people and the environment over the long term was integral to the strategic planning process.”