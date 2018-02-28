Harris Teeter Rolling Out Fuel Points Program

To mark the grand opening of its Sandbridge Fuel Center, in Virginia Beach, Va., Harris Teeter will introduce shoppers to its new Fuel Points program, which kicks off March 1, as well as a grand-opening promotion that will run March 9-11.

Under the new program, Harris Teeter customers can use a VIC loyalty card to redeem fuel points in increments of 100 to earn up to $1 off a gallon of fuel. Savings are limited to a single purchase of up to 35 gallons of fuel at the Sandbridge Fuel Center, with no limit to the number of fuel points that a customer can earn each month.

Harris Teeter Fuel Points can be earned by shopping at participating store locations as follows:

Shoppers earn one point for every $1 spent on eligible grocery purchases, with a VIC card.

Shoppers earn double points when purchasing eligible retailer gift cards, so that $25 equals 50 points.

Buying non-federally funded prescriptions from a Harris Teeter pharmacy, with one prescription equaling 50 points.

Customers receive 3 cents off per gallon daily with the use of a VIC card at any Harris Teeter Fuel Center. Sandbridge customers will receive a grand-opening promotion of 20 cents off per gallon. These discounts won’t be combined during the promotional period.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., operates fuel centers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Delaware.