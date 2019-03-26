Harris Teeter Going All Self-Checkout at Charlotte, NC Store

Aiming to eliminate long lines at checkout, Harris Teeter is going all self-service at one of its Charlotte, N.C., stores.

The Kroger-owned southeastern regional chain is transitioning from traditional check lanes to all self-checkout at its uptown location on West Sixth Street, the Charlotte Observer reported.

This 18,000-square-foot store is less than half the size of a traditional Harris Teeter supermarket and serves largely urban residents and uptown professionals, who typically make shorter trips. The average transaction in the grocer’s uptown store is “significantly smaller than our traditional stores,” Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson told the Observer, noting that the move wouldn't result in any job cuts at the store.

“We believe this will allow us to provide better customer service by having more lanes available, so shoppers should be able to get in and out more quickly,” Robinson told the Observer.

The move is expected to be completed by mid-April.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter is owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger, which operates about 2,800 stores under several regional banners across the country and is ranked No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 listing of top grocers.

