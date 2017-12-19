Hannaford Bails on Batali After Sexual Misconduct Surfaces

In the wake of the Mario Batali sexual-misconduct scandal – one of a number to hit the entertainment, political, sports and now culinary worlds – retailers have reacted swiftly, with big-box giants Target and Walmart dropping his pasta sauces and cookbooks, and now Hannaford Supermarkets revealing that it has altered its Home Chef Challenge to exclude the disgraced celebrity chef.

When the contest rolled out in September, the grand-prize winner was to have received an all-expenses-paid trip for two to New York to meet Batali on the set of ABC-TV show “The Chew” and have dinner at one of his restaurants. The first-prize winner was to have received a $1,000 Hannaford gift card, while the second prize would have been a $500 gift card. Now that Batali has stepped away from the day-to-day operations of his businesses and parted ways with “The Chew,” however, the Maine, Scarborough-based Ahold Delhaize banner has made other arrangements.

“Rather than select a single winner of the Home Chef Challenge, Hannaford will provide all three finalists with grand-prize awards,” Hannaford External Communications Manager Eric Blom told business publication Mainebiz. “Each individual will receive a trip for two to New York and comparable food experiences in the city. Hannaford congratulates each of the participants on their accomplishments.”