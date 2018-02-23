H-E-B Pilots Self-Checkout App in San Antonio

H-E-B is piloting a mobile app that lets customers skip checkout at two stores in San Antonio, the San Antonio Business Journal has reported.

H-E-B Go, the new app, relaunched this month, allowing users to skip cashier lines while providing data on consumer shopping habits, the news outlet said. Customers scan and pay for goods via their smartphones, and also can interact with mobile kiosks to scan coupons and buy alcohol.

To use the app, customers create an account and allow the app to access their smartphone’s location. Customers also input their phone number for sending text-message alerts and push notifications. This all helps H-E-B collect information on customer preferences and shopping habits.

Originally launched a couple of months ago, the app is licensed from Beaverton, Ore.-based barcode solutions provider Digimarc Corp., the Journal noted. It did not, however, list any participating physical stores.

The app’s relaunch came just before other news that H-E-B was increasing its attention on easing the shopping experience through technology. Just more than a week ago, the grocer revealed its acquisition of Austin, Texas-based delivery service Favor Delivery, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary. The acquisition will allow customers to choose how they shop, pay for and receive products, as well as help H-E-B’s online presence, complementing its brick-and-mortar operations to provide a more comprehensive omnichannel solution.