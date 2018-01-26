H-E-B Completes ‘Smart Glasses’ Pilot

H-E-B has successfully piloted “smart glasses” from Vuzix Corp. at its manufacturing operations, enabling associates to use augmented reality to perform their jobs more efficiently.

“Daniel Estrada, associate team leader at H-E-B, pulled the Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses out of the box and had them in productive use in a matter of minutes,” noted Greg Flickinger, the grocer’s group VP of manufacturing operations. “Setup was seamless and easy. We were highly impressed with the audio quality and noise cancelation delivered by the integrated Vuzix Basics Video solution on the M300, especially in noisy environments. While the solution exceeded our expectations, we’re even more excited at the new and innovative use cases the team is developing to provide operators with the right data at the right time, while allowing them to work hands-free. The ability to leverage augmented reality on the plant floor will open the door to a game-changing approach to technical education and knowledge transfer. We’ve really just started to scratch the surface of all the ways we can drive value with the Vuzix M300 in our operations.”

“Vuzix Basics Video is built to work right out of the box: click, connect, collaborate,” observed Paul Boris, COO of the Rochester, N.Y.-based supplier of smart glasses and augmented-reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. “The feedback we've received from H-E-B and other pilot customers validates the value proposition and that the ability to put the Vuzix M300 into productive use, quite literally in minutes, is transformational. More importantly, the immediate ROI and simplicity of deployment unlocks a flood of additional high-value use cases for our customers. We are excited to hear of H-E-B's success, and are looking forward to expanding our relationship in the weeks and months ahead.”

The largest private company in Texas and one of the 15 largest privately held companies in the United States, San Antonio-based H-E-B operates more than 360 stores in a range of formats, including superstores, supermarkets and gourmet markets.