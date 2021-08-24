GrubMarket Expands Ops to Pennsylvania, Georgia With New Acquisition

GrubMarket has completed the acquisition of Atlantic Fresh Trading, a full-service provider of fresh fruits and vegetables across the United States, with offices in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, California and Texas. The deal allows the food technology company to operate in Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time, expanding its footprint to 13 states.

Atlantic Fresh Trading is owned by the Rosenstein family, which has been involved in the fresh produce industry for more than 100 years. Originating in the Produce Wholesale Terminal of Scranton, Pa., the company's first wholesale operation was run by William Rosenstein and his two sons, Eugene and Sidney. The business thrived in the same location for 50 years, and then it decided to expand outward.

Atlantic Fresh was founded in 2002 by brothers Jeffery and Jamy Rosenstein to satisfy the high demand for direct sales throughout the United States. Atlantic Fresh has become a produce provider to a wide range of business customers, including restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets and others. With more than 800 items available at any given time, Atlantic Fresh offers domestic and exotic fresh fruits and vegetables from around the globe.

After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team. It will also be able to use GrubMarket's proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with financial management, online ordering and sales, inventory management and CRM tools.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network,” said Jeffery Rosenstein, CEO of Clarks Summit, Pa.-based Atlantic Fresh. “We have longstanding relationships with premier growers globally, many of which are exclusive. Our mission is to offer dedicated services and the finest-quality produce to our clients. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing Atlantic Fresh to the next level of success."

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Atlantic Fresh is a fast-growing provider of fresh produce in the U.S. The Rosenstein family has been in the industry for over a century. The talented team at Atlantic Fresh works with domestic and overseas growers and is a true value-added partner for their customers and producers nationwide. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our footprint on the East Coast and deepen the integration between local and import capabilities supported by our software. We are excited to welcome the Atlantic Fresh team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the food ecosystem worldwide."

GrubMarket recently made its fourth acquisition in New York, that of wholesaler L&J Produce.



Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food tech startup operating in the space of food e-commerce and both B2B and B2C, as well as providing related SaaS solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. It now operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state, with plans to continue expanding to other parts of the country.