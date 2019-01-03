Grocery Retailers Headline Home Delivery World

More than 2,000 retailers, forward-thinking grocers, supply chain experts and logistics professionals are expected to meet early next month to discuss and identify innovations in last mile, supply chain, warehousing, packaging, distribution, inventory management, omnichannel and technology innovation.

Grocery retailers are among the headlining speakers at Home Delivery World, scheduled for April 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia.

Retailers including Albertsons, Giant Food Stores, Meijer, Walgreens and Home Depot will gather to uncover the latest trends in their last-mile, ecommerce and supply chain operations. Home Delivery World is in its seventh year, having launched in 2013 with 200 attendees.

This year’s conference will feature a brand-new Data & Analytics track, as well as a first-time preconference workshop covering grocery ecommerce on April 3. Also this year, City Freight Show USA will be co-located with Home Delivery World, with attendees admitted to both shows.

The show’s six tracks encompass Parcel, Heavy Goods, Supply Chain, Data & Analytics, Grocery, and the City Freight Show.

The most influential grocers will be gathering to address the ever-evolving landscape of grocery. Topics of discussion include how to provide a personalized and convenient experience to the ecommerce customer, making your ecommerce operations a profitable side of the business, and achieving full visibility in the supply chain and all of its movements.

Sessions include the following:

Scaling Grocery Delivery: Exploring Emerging Models and Including Flexible Delivery and Pickup Options , presented by Justin Sessink, director, digital shopping, Meijer

Providing a Personalized and Convenient Ecommerce Experience to the Albertsons Customer , presented by Jewel Hunt, GVP of ecommerce, Albertsons

Resource Allocation and Reduced Picking Times: Making Your Ecommerce Operations a Profitable Side of the Business , presented by Lee Lambeth, director of ecommerce, Lowes Foods

Grocery Ecommerce 101: Launching an Ecommerce Platform and Scaling Into Last- Mile Delivery, presented by Matt Van Gilder, senior manager, ecommerce operations, SpartanNash

The keynote address for the grocery track will be presented by Matt Simon, VP and CMO, Giant Food Stores LLC, who will discuss how Giant is leveraging its customer-centric approach and partnerships to drive ecommerce growth.

More information and registration is available on the Home Delivery World website.