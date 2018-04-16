Grocery Openings Down in 2017: JLL Report

Grocery openings were down nearly 29 percent last year compared to 2016 as brands examined existing footprints and reevaluated company strategies, according to the 2018 U.S Grocery Tracker from Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate and investment management services firm.

However, several hot areas exist that saw increased new store openings. California led the states with 1.6 million square feet of new space followed by Virginia and North Carolina, with 2.7 million square feet across the two states. Texas remained a hot market, with the addition of 1.2 million square feet of space, but down from the 3 million square feet in 2016.

Successful grocers in 2017 were focused on the shopper experience, offering fresh, healthy and affordable products while elevating brand loyalty through private label products and investing in digital platforms. Organic sales grew in 2017 by 9.8 percent.

In 2018, the report suggests the following trends are ones grocers need to watch.