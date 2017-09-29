Grocers’ Future is Foodservice

Convenient meal solutions. On-trend flavors. Culinary talent. Unique experiences.

These are among the ingredients for a successful grocery retail foodservice operation, points driven home by presenters at Progressive Grocer’s Grocerant Summit.

Held Sept. 27-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., the summit is focused on the unique foodservice needs of grocery retailers, addressing the challenging make-or-break topics leading to success.



As online grocery shopping continues to gain traction, grocery retailers need to blend the best parts of both bricks and clicks to capture sales opportunities, asserted Alison Chaltas, the global president of P2P for Ipsos in a presentation on “Understanding the Shopper’s Path to (Fresh-Prepared) Purchase.”

Chaltas said grocers need to exploit opportunities in what consumers are dissatisfied about regarding ecommerce, such as delivery costs.

Understanding shopper behavior is key to leverage trends they care about, like transparency and wellness, and growth areas like plant-based foods, quality carbs and healthy fats.

Key growth categories, according to Jamie Phillips, scientific affairs director for SPINS, include grab-and-go soup, Mexican entrees, salads and breakfast sandwiches. Additionally, grocerant concepts attracting attention include ethnic markets like Winn-Dixie’s Fresco y Mas, standalone restaurants like Roast by Whole Foods Market, drive-throughs like HEB’s Tru Texas BBQ, and collaborations like Hy-Vee’s partnership with Wahlburgers.