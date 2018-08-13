Grocers Embrace Innovative Store Designs for Success

Creating an Experience

“Store layout and design are very high on the list for a successful operation,” agrees Anthony Smith, senior manager, design source group at Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), in Kansas City, Kan. “A sensible layout helps customers easily navigate the store, and without a cohesive design, attention may be distracted from the product displays.”

A good supermarket design is one that speaks appropriately to the store’s surrounding demographic, as well as directing customers’ focus to the products, Smith explains. “The use of basic design principles to accomplish this is the key,” he notes.

AWG does full-service interior design in-house for smaller projects that can be handled as “design/build,” and collaborates with architects and/or engineers on larger projects requiring full stamped drawings.

“Many retailers want to have an updated look and be on-trend,” Smith observes, “but we recommend a combination of trendy and timeless, since we know that remodels don’t happen every year.”

With the high-tech nature of online shopping and the increasingly digital landscape, Smith feels that it’s necessary to create an experience within a store, and in response to this need, retailers are including more interactive elements in their stores. “Ever-changing digital displays, cooking schools and even bars are being incorporated into new store layouts and designs,” he notes.